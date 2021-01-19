A new calculator tailored specifically to Scotland is predicting when people could receive the Covid vaccine.

Almost 265,000 people in Scotland have already received their first dose of the vaccine, and it is hoped that the country's adult population will have been offered their first dose by September.

With the vaccination well underway in Scotland, many Scots are wondering when they too will receive the vaccine.

The physicist behind a UK-wide calculator which predicts a person's place in the vaccine queue has now turned his attention to Scotland, and created a new resource that takes into consideration the regional rate of vaccination.

Steven Wooding says he believes Scotland will begin to see the true effects from the vaccine effort in autumn, however admits that the Scottish Government's target of 1.4m by March may be hard to achieve.

"Scotland has got a lot of remote communities which are quite hard to reach," he said. "I think there's a lot of pressure on all the nations to get the programme running smoothly."

To create the calculator, Steven looked through the nine-point priority list set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Taking in public data on these groups, his omni calculator takes into account people's age, health and profession before using the information gathered to work out their potential place in the queue to receive the jab.

Where it differs from the previously published UK calculator is in the Scottish Government goals.

Users can choose whether or not to base their results on the current goal of 400,000 a week, or the real-time data which has been gathered in the last seven days.

In addition, it bases the uptake rate on Scotland's history with the flu vaccine, although he admitted he hoped the Covid-19 uptake would be higher.

How to check your place in the queue

You'll be asked a series of questions regarding your age and health, as well as which rate metric you would like to base your results on.

You will then see an estimate of the minimum and the maximum number of people who are in line to receive the vaccine before you.

You can try the calculator for yourself here.

Where is my nearest vaccination centre?





The Scottish Government have published a full list of locations throughout Scotland where the vaccine will be administered.

We have pulled these areas into a map, so that you can find your nearest centre.

It is important to note that you should not go to one of these centres without an appointment - your health board will be in touch via phone call or letter when it is time to be vaccinated.

Some locations on this list are not available due to technical reasons. Please check your appointment letter for your centre details.