A number of weather warnings have been issued for much of Scotland in the next few days, with forecasts warning of heavy snow for much of the country.
A rain warning is in place for the borders until midday tomorrow, however, the Met Office are warning that much of the nation could be braced for winter weather in the coming days.
A warning has been issued for Kelso, Peeple and Lanark which warns of rain increasingly turning to snow during Wednesday and overnight into Thursday may bring disruption from midday on Wednesday until Thursday afternoon.
Areas of Edinburgh, Glasgow and Ayr could also see some snow as a result of the warning.
The warning suggests that weather could result in possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts.
Another yellow weather warning has also been issued for much of the north of Scotland with a warning in place for Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness and more from midnight Thursday.
Heavy snow and strong winds will bring blizzard conditions in places leading to travel disruption across the area on Thursday.
