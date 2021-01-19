NICOLA Sturgeon’s husband has been recalled to give further oral evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the Alex Salmond affair after stinging criticism of his previous appearance.

SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been asked to testify under oath for a second time on either January 26 or February 2.

Inquiry convener Linda Fabiani said MSPs still had questions they wished to put him, and said the virtual session should last no more than an hour.

Last month Mr Murrell was accused of a series of "inconsistencies" in his first round of evidence, raising questions about his credibility.

Ms Fabiani has also given Mr Salmond a deadline of February 2 of appearing before the committee.

The former first minister rejected appearing today and had asked to testify on February 16.

However Ms Fabiani said the looming Holyrood election campaign meant the inquiry’s “timetable cannot accommodate an evidence session at any date beyond 2nd February”.

The cross-party inquiry is looking at the Scottish Government’s bungled sexual misconduct probe into Mr Salmond in 2018, which he had set aside in a judicial review in January 2019.

A Government error meant the probe had been "tainted by apparent bias", a mistake that cost taxpayers with a £512,000 for Mr Salmond's costs.

He was later charged with sexual assault but cleared on all counts at a trial last March.

His supporters claim the former First Minister was the victim of a high-level SNP plot to stop him making a political comeback and rivalling his estranged successor.

She said he could appear online if he preferred given the Covid pandemic, and asked him to reply by Thursday.

Mr Murrell, who has been the SNP’s top unelected official for 20 years, has already been forced to correct his oral evidence from last month twice in writing.

He initially denied he was at home when the First Minister met her predecessor at the couple’s Glasgow home on 2 April 2018, then admitted that he was there part of the time.

He also twice claimed he “wasn’t really aware” that Mr Salmond would be coming to the house, then later said he had been told about it a day in advance.

His claim that Ms Sturgeon never told him that, in the meeting, Mr Salmond discussed being investigated by the Government, was branded “wholly implausible” by opposition MSPs.

Mr Murrell also denied under oath that he used the WhatsApp messaging service then, after it emerged there was an account linked to his mobile phone, merely denied using it at the present time or discussing particular things about Mr Salmond on it.

He last wrote to the inquiry on January 13 in an effort to clarify his evidence.

But Ms Fabiani told him that, after considering it, “the Committee still has questions it wishes to put to you and has therefore decided to invite you to give further oral evidence.

“We are currently finalising our remaining evidence sessions and anticipate hearing from you on either 26th January or 2nd February.

“This will be finalised by Thursday of this week but if you have particular difficulties with either of these dates please let us know as soon as possible.

“Given the current restrictions, the meeting will be held entirely virtually and will last no more than 1 hour starting at around 10:15am.”

Mr Salmond last week cast doubt on appearing in person before the inquiry because of Covid rules and a fear of being prosecuted if he shared defence material from his trial.

However in a separate letter to him, Ms Fabiani said time was running out, and he could appear in person or online on January 26 or February 2, but no later.

She said: “The Committee’s first preference is for you to appear in person and the clerks will be happy to discuss with you the arrangements in place to do this in line with current [Covid]

guidance. “However the Committee is also content for you to appear via remote video link, with the Committee members meeting in person, and should you prefer this option our broadcasting team will work closely with you to ensure that the connection is as robust as possible. Please let us know by Thursday 21st January your preferred date for giving evidence.”