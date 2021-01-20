JOHN Swinney has denounced Celtic manager Neil Lennon’s claim that his players were made to self-isolate for political reasons as “absolutely appalling”.

The deputy First Minister said he had been “lost for words” when he heard Mr Lennon air his conspiracy theory at a press conference on Monday.

Mr Lennon lashed out after he and 13 players were told to self-isolate after one of the squad tested positive following the club’s recent trip to its winter training ground in Dubai.

He said: “There seems to be some sort of agenda being driven here.

“We’ve come back and been absolutely decimated by these rules. I’m not convinced they’re a public health issue, it seems political in my opinion.”

Asked about the comments on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney said: “I’m at a loss for words, frankly.

“I said a few weeks ago I thought it was a really bad idea that Celtic decided to go to Dubai for this trip. I didn’t think it was a particularly great signal.

“I have no ill will to Neil Lennon whatsoever, but I think his comments in this respect have been absolutely appalling.”

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawell later called the Dubai trip a “mistake”.

During the press conference, Mr Lennon said negative coverage of the trip amounted to "hypocrisy".

As a second player tested was confirmed to have the virus after Christopher Julien's positive result, Mr Lennon vented his anager at "pundits, media and government officials".

Photos emerged during the trip of players and management staff drinking beer by the pool on day one of the camp.

However Mr Lennon insisted the players had not broken any rules overseas during their time away.

He said: "Another player has been deemed positive, it is someone who is self-isolating. Everyone is negative bar two players.

"I think that is remarkable and blows out the water the way the trip has been portrayed by certain quarters of the media, by certain pundits and by certain government officials as well.

"We did not abuse any ‘privilege’, we did the right things, we were totally professional.

"We had a little drink in the afternoon on the day of, completely allowed, no law breaking.

"But we come back to this barrage of absolute hypocrisy."