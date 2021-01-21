Tennents are set to remove 150 tonnes of plastic from Tennent’s Lager can packs by 2022 as part of a £7 million investment in packaging equipment at Wellpark Brewery.

The investment, first announced in October 2019 aims to eradicate single-use plastic use from consumer packaging.

When work is completed in spring 2021, the brewer will be able to produce up to 120,000 cans per hour, packaged in fully recyclable cardboard. The new packaging area will remove all plastic packaging from Tennent’s Lager can formats for the first time in more than 40 years.

READ MORE: Tennent’s serves up ways to save the planet

Martin Doogan, Group Engineering Manager at C&C Group plc, Tennent’s parent company, said: “Sustainability is at the core of our business and we will always look for ways to innovate and minimise our impact on the environment to play our part in tackling the climate crisis.

"Today’s announcement is the latest step as we work towards our 2022 goal of eliminating single use plastic from our consumer packaging and our ongoing commitment to environmental best practice in everything we do.

“As part of our commitments around plastics, we continue to be the only brewer who is a member of the UK Plastics Pact, which guides our initiatives and sets stringent additional targets on plastic packaging, waste and recyclates.

“Together with our new carbon recapture facility and the anaerobic digestion plant, we are well on our way to achieving our pledge to make Wellpark net carbon zero.”

Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham said: “Plastic waste, much of it single-use, is not only wasteful but generates litter that is hugely damaging for our oceans, rivers and ecosystems.

READ MORE: Tennent’s celebrates record-breaking year for brewery museum

"By acting now to reduce our reliance on single-use plastic and moves towards more sustainable, environmentally friendly alternatives, we can turn the tide. This, of course, is not only the responsibility of government and individuals but manufacturers and businesses too."

"By taking action which supports the environment, such as switching from single use plastics and taking steps to becoming carbon neutral, businesses can help build a more circular economy.”

Terry A’Hearn, Chief Executive Officer at Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), said: “Across the world, corporates, communities and consumers are clear on the need for urgent climate action.

"In Scotland, iconic brands like Tennent’s are transforming their business models to grasp this climate of opportunity and show bold leadership towards one planet prosperity.

Iain Gulland, Chief Executive of Zero Waste Scotland said: “The time for responsible consumption of our Earth’s natural resources is now. Currently, a lot of energy goes into making products only for them to be thrown out after just one use. This not only drives up emissions but also affects other environmental factors, such as water scarcity and land use.

“With COP26 coming up later this year, Scottish businesses, like Tennent’s, can be champions for a greener, fairer economy by improving the circularity of their products. If materials can’t be removed, brands can make sure their customers can reuse or, as a last resort, recycle their products locally.”