More than 1650 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that 1656 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further 92 deaths recorded.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5468.

However, National Records of Scotland (NRS) - who use a different measure - say that a total of 7,448 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.

The total number of cases has now reached 166,583.

New figures confirmed 203 people were in hospital - an increase of 14 from yesterday - with 150 in intensive care, marking an increase of six.

Ms Sturgeon said that 309,909 people have now received their first dose of vaccine against the disease.

READ MORE: John Swinney claims his 'hands are tied' on vaccine numbers

NRS figures show 368 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between January 11 and 17, down 23 from the previous week.

#NRSStats show as at 17 January a total of 7,448 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, 368 deaths were registered from 11-17 January, a decrease of 23 deaths from the previous week https://t.co/61kd2opGs1 pic.twitter.com/VUWTNRp9oQ — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) January 20, 2021

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 240, with 97 in care homes, 27 at home or in a non-institutional setting and four in other institutions.

A total of 44 took place in Glasgow, 39 in Edinburgh and 34 in Fife.

READ MORE: Scientists warn Covid deaths will continue to rise

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.