Dogs have long time been the popular pet to have in the White House.
With Donald Trump being the only President in over 100 years to not bring a dog into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Joe Biden is set to bring back the tradition.
Biden’s 2-year-old German Shepard, Major, will be making White House history as he enters as the first-ever rescue dog. Major was adopted by the Biden family from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018.
Build Bark Better.— Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 26, 2020
Happy #NationalDogDay. pic.twitter.com/64HXEBscwO
Executive director of the Delaware Humane Association, Patrick Carroll, told the New York Times that Major “shows the real possibilities for what could happen for all the great dogs who need homes out there.”
On 17th January, days before the inauguration, the Association celebrated Major’s entry to the White House with a Zoom ‘Indoguration’. On the event page, organisers wrote: “From shelter pup at the Delaware Humane Association to First Dog at the White House, Major Biden is barking proof that every dog can live the American dream.”
Also a German Shepard, 12-year-old Champ will be returning to familiar territory after spending 4 years in DC when Biden was Vice President to Barack Obama.
Champ got his name from a saying of Biden’s father: "Any time you get knocked down, champ, get up.”
Major and Champ follow their predecessors, Bo and Sunny Obama, Portuguese Water dog’s promised to Obama’s daughters following his election.
