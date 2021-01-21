WITH Joe Biden now in the White House, the United Kingdom has the opportunity to re-set our relationship with the United States.

It is a chance for both nations to work together to reverse some of the economic damage done by Trump and his administration.

This will take time and it will not be easy. One particularly harmful legacy Trump leaves behind is the punitive tariffs imposed on Scotch whisky and other vital Scottish exports.

When businesses are working flat out to weather the storm of the coronavirus, the 25 per cent tariff imposed on Scotch whisky and other UK goods was an act of economic and diplomatic vandalism.

Now, with a new President and a new administration in place, the UK government must seize this opportunity and appeal to Joe Biden to reverse Trump’s harmful tariffs.

To fully resolve this issue, we will have to rely on the goodwill of the new Biden administration, as the UK government has already given away some of its bargaining power.

On December 7th, Ministers announced that the UK would unilaterally withdraw from the Boeing-Airbus dispute at the end of the Brexit transition period.

They bet on Trump reciprocating by agreeing a mini UK-US trade deal before leaving office, the central plank of which would be the removal of the 25 per cent whisky tariff. That always looked a very foolish gamble and so it has proven to be.

Trump has gone, with no deal agreed. The gamble has very visibly backfired. The Scotch whisky industry is still facing 25 per cent tariffs yet the government has thrown away the main leverage they had to get those tariffs removed, with nothing to show for it in return.

With a new administration, we have new hope. There will be many priorities for the UK as we seek to build a new relationship with President Biden. But it is imperative that Boris Johnson and Liz Truss do not to forget about the Scottish whisky industry in discussions between the UK and US. Resolving this issue must be high up on the UK’s agenda.

I will meet Scotch whisky producers today to hear how crucial it is that the US lifts these tariffs on Scottish goods. And today I urge the UK Government to commit to two things to support our producers through this period.

First, give some certainty to the industry by ensuring the whisky sector is given regular feedback by Ministers on discussions that have taken place with the US. And second, give our producers a clear answer as to when the Government will deliver the promised review of duty taxation. This is something many producers have been holding out for.

Scotland needs a strong relationship with the US and I will work with the Government to help build those ties in the coming months. But the message from Scotland’s whisky industry must be heard. We can’t afford for the Government to get this wrong again.

Sir Keir Starmer is the leader of the Labour party