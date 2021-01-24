What's the story?
Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild.
Tell me more.
The penultimate instalment of the five-part series sees Fogle arrive in Scotland, a place he has great fondness for having launched his television career here with a stint on Taransay for Castaway 2000.
What's he up to this time?
The idea behind Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild is to meet people who have turned their back on the rat race and set up home in remote locations.
In this episode, Fogle visits 70-year-old Jake Williams, a hermit who lives in Clashindarroch Forest, Aberdeenshire. Williams, a musician, has spent three decades at his wilderness home on an ancient settlement.
Hang on, this sounds familiar …
Well spotted. Williams recently featured in the BBC series Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland. A "slow cinema" film about his life, Two Years At Sea, was made in 2012.
Williams gets plenty of visitors for a hermit. What does his life entail?
Wild gardening, eating roadkill stir fries and welcoming Airbnb guests to the Bogancloch Treehouse – a 1960s touring caravan and former film prop – perched 13ft-high among a clutch of conifers on his rambling property.
When can I watch?
Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild, Channel 5, Tuesdays, 9pm.
