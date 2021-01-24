What's the story?

Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild.

Tell me more.

The penultimate instalment of the five-part series sees Fogle arrive in Scotland, a place he has great fondness for having launched his television career here with a stint on Taransay for Castaway 2000.

What's he up to this time?

The idea behind Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild is to meet people who have turned their back on the rat race and set up home in remote locations.

HeraldScotland: Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Picture: Renegade Pictures/Channel 5Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Picture: Renegade Pictures/Channel 5

In this episode, Fogle visits 70-year-old Jake Williams, a hermit who lives in Clashindarroch Forest, Aberdeenshire. Williams, a musician, has spent three decades at his wilderness home on an ancient settlement.

Hang on, this sounds familiar …

Well spotted. Williams recently featured in the BBC series Frankie Boyle's Tour of Scotland. A "slow cinema" film about his life, Two Years At Sea, was made in 2012.

Williams gets plenty of visitors for a hermit. What does his life entail?

Wild gardening, eating roadkill stir fries and welcoming Airbnb guests to the Bogancloch Treehouse – a 1960s touring caravan and former film prop – perched 13ft-high among a clutch of conifers on his rambling property.

When can I watch?

Ben Fogle: New Lives In The Wild, Channel 5, Tuesdays, 9pm.