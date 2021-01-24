What is it?

A video doorbell with additional viewer display.

Good points?

Ezviz has taken a unique perspective on video doorbells with its DP1C product. You get a smart wireless camera that can be viewed on a smartphone similar to other devices on the market but with the added bonus that you have an inner door mounted 4.3-inch (11cm) colour screen.

This is akin to a digital peephole which means you don't have to scramble to find your phone every time the doorbell rings.

The exterior camera captures HD video, so all output is crystal clear when viewed on a smartphone or the dedicated screen. The unit connects to your home network via WiFi and includes other features such as motion detection, night vision, two-way talk capabilities and a rechargeable battery.

READ MORE: Political satirist, nature lover, supernatural obsessive: Would the real Robert Burns please stand up?

Instant alerts on your smartphone notify you of any visitors approaching your door, whether you are at home or out at the supermarket.

Bad points?

It's necessary to connect a cable from your exterior camera to the interior screen which means a hole will need to be drilled in your door. This may not be a problem – if you have an existing peephole that can be removed.

Best for ...

Those who don't want to rely on a small phone display to see who is at their door. The larger door-mounted screen makes it easy to make out the visitor even when standing further back along a hallway.

READ MORE: Scot Squad creator lifts the lid on secret fans, hilarious bloopers and an accidental assassin

Avoid if ...

You don't mind unexpected visitors and would rather not deal with people through a digital screen. Those renting properties may want to check with their landlord before drilling the necessary door holes.

Score: 8/10.

Ezviz DP1C Wire-Free Smart Door Viewer, £179.99 (ezviz.com)