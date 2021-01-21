THE average jobseeker in Scotland has unsuccessfully applied for 15 different roles over the past 12 months, new research has revealed.

The poll carried out over the past month revealed that an overwhelming majority of jobseekers have been negatively affected by their search for work over the past year, with more three in four surveyed in Scotland attributing a downturn in their mental wellbeing to their desperate job searches.

The OnePoll survey asked people how rejections and the job search had affected them specifically, and 42 per cent of jobseekers in Scotland responded that they had experienced decreased motivation, while 41% highlighted lower self-esteem and morale and a further 43% a reduction in self-confidence.

Citizens Advice Scotland underlined the need for further financial support to people during the coronavirus pandemic, including retaining the £20 increase in Universal Credit.

CAS social justice spokesman Nina Ballantyne said: “These figures show the real-life impact that the economic crisis is having on people in Scotland. When you’re out of work, every failed application is a real blow to your confidence, so seeing the impact that these rejections has on peoples’ mental health is sadly not a surprise.

“What it underlines for us is the need to ensure that the safety net is there to help support people financially in the meantime. That means, for example, keeping the £20 a week uplift in Universal Credit.

"And we would also urge people to make sure they are claiming all the support they are entitled to, including things like council tax reductions and help with fuel bills."

The research, commissioned by BT to launch Stand Out Skills, the free jobseeker tools and resources kit also highlighted how "a lack of confidence" persists throughout the various stages of the job search.

Just 25 per cent of those surveyed in Scotland are confident that their CV and covering letter will stand out when compared to fellow candidates, while even fewer (24%) believe in their ability to impress and leave a lasting impression in an interview.

This has led to jobseekers hiding details of their job search from their closest friends and family, with 39 per cent keeping job applications secret in case they are rejected and a further 46% being concerned about what family or friends will think of the rejection.

Stand Out Skills was launched as part of BT Skills for Tomorrow, which aims to help 10 million people in the UK make the most of life in the digital world.

The initiative provides jobseekers with free and unmissable tips, resources and advice to support them in building their confidence and help them stand out in the job search.

BT has teamed up with experts and celebrities including Scottish comedian Iain Stirling, TV presenter Anita Rani and Drag Queen Divina De Campo to release free resources and advice across different stages of the job search – from where to start and showing your best self to standing out when applying and in interviews.

Hannah Cornick, head of digital impact and sustainability at BT, said: “The global pandemic has had far-reaching consequences for the job market, and it’s only natural that jobseekers’ confidence will have been affected. BT remains more committed than ever to its Skills for Tomorrow programme, and to ensuring that people have the skills they need to flourish in an increasingly digital world.