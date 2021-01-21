Scotland's most expensive bridge has been closed to traffic after cold and wintery weather brought by Storm Christoph gripped the country.
Traffic Scotland said the Queensferry Crossing was closed due to a “risk of falling ice” while motorists were advised to drive with caution when crossing the A9 Dornoch Bridge due to high winds.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning of heavy snow for south-west Scotland, Lothian, the Borders and South Lanarkshire, which is in force until 8am on Thursday.
It says 2in-4in (5cm-10cm) of snow is likely to accumulate across most of the warning area, with 4in-8in (10cm-20cm) above 656ft (200m) elevation and perhaps around 12in (30cm) above (1,312ft) 400m.
Yellow weather warnings of snow for south-west Scotland, Strathclyde and Dumfries & Galloway are in force until 10am on Thursday.
Further north, a yellow warning of snow is in place throughout Thursday and until midday on Friday for Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian and the Highlands, which warns that heavy snow and strong winds will bring blizzard conditions in places, leading to travel disruption on Thursday and Friday morning.
The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for Grampian, the Highlands and Orkney & Shetland, which is in force until midday on Friday.
Authorities have reminded people they should only travel for essential reasons under current coronavirus restrictions, and to take care if they do have to go out.
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office is telling us that Storm Christoph is likely to bring another period of challenging weather to parts of Scotland over the next few days, particularly in the north and north-east of Scotland.
“The current Covid restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.
“The forecast snow has potential to cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network, so if you have to make an essential journey during the warning period it’s important you plan your journey, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”
