A rare oil painting dating back to the early 1970s is one of many pieces of artwork featuring in a dedicated online auction of Scottish Contemporary Art on Sunday 24th January.

The painting entitled, ‘Factories in the Snow’, depicts Glasgow’s former industrial heartland and is considered to be one the highest acclaimed works by UK landscape artist, Herbert Whone. Industrial blocks and towering chimneys depict the city in transition in the winter of 1973 as the bellowing smoke lingers across the sky.

Whone moved to Glasgow in 1955, producing a range of paintings highlighting the changing face of the city. His works seldom appear at auction, and experts at McTear’s expect the painting to sell for up to £8000.

‘Boats on the Clyde’ by artist William Norman Gaunt will also show at the action, depicting a poignant river scene dating back to the late 1940s/early 1950s. The painting features several vessels as they make their way along the river towards the city.

Boats on the Clyde

Originally from Leeds, Gaunt frequented Scotland on many occasions. The oil painting will feature in McTear’s Scottish Contemporary Art Auction with an estimated price tag of £1000 to £2000.

McTear’s managing director, Brian Clements, said: “Herbert Whone was a master of his art and captured some of the most dramatic and powerful scenes of Glasgow during the 1960s and 70s. ‘Factories in the Snow’ is a remarkable piece and we are already seeing significant interest from potential buyers at home and overseas.

“Similarly, ‘Boats on the Clyde’ is a wonderfully atmospheric work. Although not a native Glaswegian, William Norman Gaunt captured the city and the Clyde in a manner which only the very finest Scottish artists have ever achieved.”

University of Glasgow

Other Glasgow paintings set to appear in the auction include an oil by Glasgow artist and historian, Edward Chisnall. The painting, called ‘Winter, 1983, Glasgow’ is expected to go for £400-£600.

A beautiful oil by Peter Foyle depicting a colourful scene of the west end’s Ashton Lane will also appear, alongside an Iain Carby oil painting of the University of Glasgow.

Ashton Lane

Mr Clements continued: “With its long and rich history, impressive architecture and unique culture, many of the country’s most prestigious artists have chosen Glasgow as a location of choice in their works, with many McTear’s lots drawing interest from buyers across the globe.

"A few months ago the quintessentially Glasgow picture ‘Topping Out Day’ by Avril Paton was secured by a Florida private collector for £8,000 - a new auction record for the artist.”

McTear’s Scottish Contemporary Art Auction is the largest and most prestigious of its kind. It’s regular monthly sales boast works by Peter Howson, John Bellany, Graham McKean and Avril Paton amongst others.

Due to current covid-19 restrictions in person auctions will not be able to be held. However, McTear’s has enhanced online sales platforms to allow auctions to be held live and remotely.

Winter, Glasgow

Mr Clements said: “As a company we have invested heavily in technology over the past ten years to allow us to provide a seamless service combining both in-person contact and remote communications.

“Our online auction platforms - through the saleroom.com and McTear’s website - allow buyers in more than 100 countries to easily access our sales and experience the excitement of regular live auctions.”

The Scottish Contemporary Art Auction will take place live online at www.mctears.co.uk on Sunday 24th January from 1pm.