More than 1600 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Scotland during the past last 24 hours.

Deputy First Minister announced that 1636 people have tested positive for the disease since yesterday, with a further 89 deaths recorded.

To date, 334, 871 people have received their first doe of a vaccine against the disease in Scotland.

Mr Swinney said he was confident the Scottish Government would meet its target of vaccinating all over-70s by the middle of February.

The death toll under the Scottish Government's measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5468.

The total number of cases has now reached 168,219.

Today's new figures confirmed that 2004 people were in hospital - an increase of one from yesterday - with 161 in intensive care, marking an increase of five.

Of those being treated in hospital, 510 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 328 in Lanarkshire, and 182 in Lothian, with the others spread out across the country.

Mr Swinney said that data released later today is expected to show that the 'R' number, which details the rate of infection, is expected to have fallen to one.

But he urged everyone to fallow coronavirus restrictions and to stay at home as much as possible to protect the National Health Service "and save lives".