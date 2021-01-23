We all love snowdrops as they signal our emergence from the gloomy grip of winter. What a joy to see our woody banks and blowsy grassland alive with a host of nodding little blooms.

Modest little snowdrops, Galanthus nivalis, are so important to us that thousands of people visit the gardens and parks taking part in our National Snowdrop Festival every year. Sadly at the time of writing, it looks as if the festival will be a victim of the completely understandable restrictions that we all want to follow. So we’ll have to hold our private little festivals in the garden or while out for a walk in the park.

But let’s be honest, if it wasn’t January or February, we wouldn’t give these pretty nondescript wee souls a second glance. That’s a mistake. Like every plant, snowdrops become fascinating and full of interest when you look more closely and appreciate how they function.

Plants must always adapt to their surroundings and will only survive by developing strategies to cope with weather, soil and nearby competitors. They must fight off marauding pests, diseases and herbivores.

Snowdrops don’t have an easy meal ticket. The weather is cold, harsh, wet and often snowy.

The sun is low in the sky, providing little light and energy for plants to grow and vital pollinators are few and far between that early in the year. So how do they manage?

Snowdrops are tough and have strong enough leaves to push through hard frozen or snowy ground. The arrangement of leaves differs between species. Pairs of leaves are either pressed flat against each other or one is clasped tightly round the other for extra strength. The flower lies in the middle, with the extra protection of green sepals.

Snowdrops are well prepared for icy conditions. Just like daffodils, their leaves contain what is effectively vital anti-freeze.

Low light levels are challenging for these early bulbs. The weak sun hinders efficient photosynthesising so plants lack the resources to grow large. But this isn’t necessary because there are few other plants around: they don’t have to outgrow any rivals to reach sunlight.

Snowdrops also need to conserve their energy and I wonder if this partly explains why the flowers are white. The plants contain very low levels of anthocyanins, an expensive chemical for plants to produce. Anthocyanins protect against UV light as well as producing orange, red and violet flowers. Snowdrops don’t need to worry since UV levels are low in winter.

Flowers are also white because the petals have a lot of air spaces between cells and they scatter light hitting the petals, making them appear white or silvery.

But surely white isn’t the most appealing colour for the few pollinators around in February?

Snowdrops get round the problem partly by producing bulblets that allow them to gradually form large fragrant clumps which any early bumblebee queens and tiny midge-like flies will identify.

The bright orange pollen is also highlighted against the white petals. And beetles are sometimes seen pollinating the flowers.

It should also be remembered that snowdrops aren’t native to the British Isles. The bulbs hail from mainland Europe and western Asia and were only first identified in the wild in the British Isles as late as 1770. There would have been more pollinators on the wing in their original habitats than here.

Fortunately, snowdrops have benefited hugely from our love of them. After their first sighting in Worcester and Gloucestershire, snowdrops became winners and clumps of bulbs were widely planted, gradually spreading to form the glorious carpets we see today. And like many of you, I’ve kept the tradition going with ever-increasing planting round our house and ground.

Plant of the week

Rough-stalked Feather-moss, Brachythecium rutabulum. This pretty moss looks like a miniature fern. It grows on stumps and logs, stones and dykes and looks especially lush after snowmelt.