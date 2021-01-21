With Burns Night fast approaching, new research has shown that the demand for haggis in the lead up to Robert Burn’s birthday increases six-fold.

However, as a bonus to haggis lovers and devotees of The Bard, the price tag of Scotland’s illustrious dish drops by about a quarter as the night approaches.

Reader in Food Supply Chain Economics at Scotland’s Rural College, Cesar Revoredo-Giha, looked at the demand for food and drinks associated with Burns suppers, and has found the demand for haggis between 2013 to mid 2020 has remained stable.

Made with the lungs, liver and heart of a sheep, Haggis is traditionally boiled, but can be sliced and fried. Even demand for ready meals containing haggis almost doubles in January.

Haggis is an essential part of Burns Night

Haggis is shown to be very price sensitive, with the cost decreasing by 1 per cent, leading to a 2.3% increase in demand. Income also has an impact on demand with a 1 per cent increase in real income equating to a 2.8% increase in the demand for haggis.

Haggis are not the only food item to see demand rise. Neeps, tatties, and whisky all fly off the shelves in the lead up to Burns night.

However, whisky does not enjoy the same reduction in price.

Haggis, neeps and tatties

Dr Revoredo-Giha said: “The results show the amazing importance of the Burns supper for haggis, with demand increasing about six times in the first month of the year compared to the rest of the year, in both quantity and expenditure.

“The price of haggis also shows some seasonality, contracting by about 25 per cent during the celebration period.

“Overall, the results indicate the importance of the Burns supper for haggis, ready meals and whisky, as well as the value of traditions for Scots across Britain.”

The report derives from work commissioned by the Scottish Government as part of the 2016-21 Research Programme on Food, Health and Wellbeing.