More than 2500 international burns super events are being displayed on a new interactive map created by the University of Glasgow.

The map exhibits events happening across the globe, as far away as Kazakhstan and Fiji.

Creators of the map are encouraging Burns Clubs and Scots across the globe to join the virtual event by sharing images of their Burns night with the hashtag #VirtualBurnsNight so others may be able to enjoy their celebrations.

The map is the “broadest and most detailed” record of Burns night activities ever made, as it displays the event host, menu, and even notable guests. With Burns night long celebrated outside of Scotland, the interactive map allows for onlookers to witness countries across the world in their Burns celebrations.

Professor Gerard Carruthers, Co-Director of the Centre for Robert Burns Studies (CBRS) said: “Robert Burns is global writer whose life and work have given rise to one of the great world cultural phenomena – the Burns Supper. At the heart of this celebration of Scotland’s national bard is his word – from poetry to song. And this Burns Night 2021, due to a global pandemic, many of us won’t physically be able to come together.

“In a testimony to the bard’s ensure appeal not only in Scotland but around the world, we are calling Scots, at home and abroad, and lovers of Burns to join with us in Glasgow to virtually celebrate and map this global impact and appeal.

“Burns speaks strongly to people through his words which still have resonance right up to today not just in Scotland.”

As Covid-19 is forcing Burns Night to be celebrated distantly this year, the map allows for a community of celebration worldwide.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Burns Night is one of Scotland’s most well-known and best loved celebrations, enjoyed here and across the world. Although we are unable to meet up physically this year, we can still come together and continue the traditions of Burns Night from the safety of home.”

You can view the interactive map here.