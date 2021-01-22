Sir Billy Connolly has received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The Scottish comedian’s wife Pamela Stephenson revealed in a post on social media that he had received his first jab.
She shared an image of the 78-year-old wearing a mask as he sat with his sleeve rolled up.
Alongside the image, Stephenson wrote: “Thank God… Billy had his first Covid vaccine today!”
Sir Billy, who lives in the US, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live performances five years later.
Last month he told the PA news agency he feels “happy in his skin” after making the “obvious” decision to retire following his diagnosis.
Sir Billy joins famous faces including actress Dame Judi Dench, broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith and entertainer Lionel Blair in receiving the vaccine.
Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also shared a video of him receiving the jab earlier this week.
