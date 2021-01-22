REPAIRS carried out at Nicola Sturgeon's official Edinburgh residence during the coronavirus lockdown were essential, the Scottish Government has said.

The Daily Record reported that work took place in Bute House in Charlotte Square earlier this month.

Critics said the news would come as a "slap in the face to the millions of Scots who are studiously observing the current restrictions".

But the Scottish Government said contractors managed by Historic Environment Scotland had followed all guidelines and restrictions.

The A-listed building is owned by the National Trust for Scotland and serves as the First Minister’s official residence.

Scotland's Covid rules state: “The ­coronavirus regulations require that work carried out in someone else’s home for the maintenance, upkeep or functioning of the home must only be carried out where it is essential or where that house is unoccupied.

“People must not go into other people’s houses for that type of work where it is not essential.”

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: "This news will come as a slap in the face to the millions of Scots who are studiously observing the current restrictions."

She added: "The vast majority of people live by the rules and are desperate to drive down infection rates.

"They will be dismayed by this news, however I would encourage them to continue to do this and urge the First Minister to do the same."

Scottish Conservatives health spokesman Donald Cameron said: "As we continue to try to stop the spread of the virus, everyone including the First Minister must be mindful of the rules that are in place.

"While this work was deemed essential, many people will be wondering if this was absolutely necessary at this time.

"Clear and consistent guidelines must be in place from the SNP Government at all times to avoid any confusion over what sort of trade work is currently allowed inside homes."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Essential ceiling pinning work has taken place in January at Bute House and was completed on Monday.

“Contractors managed by Historic Environment Scotland follow all Government guidelines and restrictions and adhere to Covid protocols at all times.”