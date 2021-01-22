A woman has died following a fatal road crash in Oban.

The 69-year-old was struck by a Citroen Berlingo van on Soroba Road in the town at around 6.30pm on Thursday, January 21.

The woman was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, but was sadly pronounced dead a short while later.

The driver of the van, a male, was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Alister Johnson of road policing in Glasgow said: "Our thoughts are with this woman's family and friends.

"We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

"In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.

"Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2724 of 21 January, 2021."