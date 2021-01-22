More than 1400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland during the past 24 hours.
Speaking during a daily briefing on the state of the pandemic in Scotland, the First Minister said that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 1480.
A total of 71 new deaths were registered during that time.
A total of 2053 patients are being treated in hospital - a rise of 49 in 24 hours -, with 161 being treated in intensive care.
Total cases since the pandemic began now stand at 169,699, while 5628 people have died from the virus.
Ms Sturgeon said that 358, 454 people have now recieved their first dose of a vaccine against the disease.
Ms Sturgeon said during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing that the daily test positivity rate is 6.9 per cent.
Of the the new cases, 477 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 273 in Larakshire and 170 in Lothian health board area.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment