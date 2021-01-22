Some of Scotland’s most loved paths are receiving some TLC after new funding has been approved.

Studies show that more than 70 per cent of the Scottish population live within 5 miles of a Great Trail, prompting the need to improve accessibility of the network of paths.

NatureScot is funding almost £111,000 to improve the path networks. Many of the paths set to be revamped are on Scotland’s Great Trails with popular walks such as the West Highland Way set to receive improvement.

Included in the figure is £26,000 for a community project to build a new bridge on the Three Lochs Way, and more than 18,000 has been invested in improvements to the West Highland Way. Improvements are sent to be made at Keilator and on the route between Ewich and Tyndrum.

The Clyde walkway is also set to benefit from improvements, with around £20,000 set aside for a wooden boardwalk and installation of self-closing gates. This work to aid accessibility is similarly being carried out on the Cateran Trail.

More than £26,000 of the allotted funding has been signposted for improvements to the John Muir Way in Falkirk. Repairs will improve safety to the path surface. Meanwhile £20,000 has been allocated to create a local path linking the old railway line between St Fillans and Lochearnhead.

Bridget Jones, NatureScot Recreation and Paths Manager, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated more than ever before how important a nature-rich environment is for our physical and mental wellbeing.

“It’s encouraging that we have seen an increase in the number of people enjoying the outdoors over the past 12 months but at NatureScot we want to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to access these benefits.

“This funding will improve surfaces, remove barriers and increase access on some of our most popular and scenic paths and trails, making it easier for more people to connect with nature and realise all of the many benefits that can bring.”