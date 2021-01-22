The locations of 15 additional mass vaccine centres have been revealed for Greater Glasgow and Clyde, in what has been called a "major step forward".

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and its six partner Local Authorities today announced their planned sites for Covid-19 community vaccination centres across the region.

These centres are intended to support the next phases of the vaccination programme in addition to the initial vaccine programme for staff at NHS Louisa Jordan and eight hospital sites.

Situated in the heart of local communities, the sites are designed to enable members of the public to receive their vaccination safely and conveniently in line with Scottish Government guidance.

They are in addition to the ongoing community arrangements involving our local GPs, who are currently vaccinating people over 80 years old across the NHSGGC area.

They will also run alongside clinics at NHS Louisa Jordan.

Dr Linda de Caestecker, Director of Public Health, said the announcement was a major step forward.

“After the progress we have made in vaccinating residents and staff in care homes and our frontline NHS and social care workers, this is another piece of good news in the fight against COVID-19,” she said.

“The mass vaccination centres will allow us to vaccinate significant numbers of people, as soon as supplies are received, whilst observing social distancing.

“We would like to thank all of our staff for their ongoing commitment to the programme. In addition, we would like to thank our local authority colleagues and HM Armed Forces for their support with this endeavour.”

NHSGGC’s efforts to protect communities against Covid-19 have been following the priority list agreed by the Scottish Government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

All care home residents and staff in the area have been offered the first dose of the vaccine, while the vaccination of frontline health and social care staff is ongoing.

The programme to immunise those aged over 80 in the community began last week.

In the coming weeks and months, the vaccine will be delivered according to the JCVI order of priority for coronavirus vaccinations which is by age group in the main but will also include people with additional clinical risk and unpaid carers.

As people wait for their invitation to receive their vaccine, they have been urged to continue to do all they can to prevent spread of virus.

Dr de Caestecker, said: “While it is encouraging to see the community rollout under way, it does not mean we can let our guard down.

"Our hospitals are extremely busy with Covid-19 admissions and our staff are working tirelessly to look after both Covid and non-Covid patients.

“We would urge everyone to continue following the rules to help minimise the spread of the virus.”

It comes after Scotland recorded 71 deaths from coronavirus and 1,480 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

It brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,628.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 169,699 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 168,219 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.9%, down from 7% on the previous 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 427 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 273 in Lanarkshire, and 166 in Lothian.

There are 2,053 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 49 in 24 hours, and 161 patients are in intensive care, no change.

Ms Sturgeon added that 358,454 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde mass vaccination centres:

Glasgow

NHS Louisa Jordan

Barmulloch Community Centre

Glasgow Club Donald Dewar, Drumchapel

Glasgow Club, Castlemilk

Glasgow Club, Easterhouse

Alexandria

Alexandria Community Centre

Barrhead

The Foundry

Bearsden

Allander Leisure Centre

Clydebank

The Hub

Dumbarton

Concord Centre/Denny Centre

Giffnock

Carmichael Hall

Greenock

Greenock Town Hall

Johnstone

Johnstone Town Hall

Kirkintilloch

Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre

Paisley

Lagoon Leisure Centre

Renfrew