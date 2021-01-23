New figures have revealed that house prices in Scotland are going through the roof, despite restricions on people's daily lives and busineses which make it difficult to buy and sell.

According to the latest UK government House Price Index, the average property value rose by almost 10 per cent during the 12-month period which saw the coronavirus pandemic first arrive, and then become firmly established in Scotland.

House prices north of the border are now growing faster than those in the UK as a whole - with the average house now costing £165,703. The latest data shows they grew by 8.6 per cent in the year to November 2020, up from an increase of 6.6% in year to October 2020.

We contacted some of Scotland's foremost estate agents to ask them to explain what's goin on. Here's their take on the hotspot housing market.

"The restrictions placed upon our lives has caused many people to change their home-life priorities"

John Kelly Managing Partner at Corum.

"House price growth in Scotland has been nothing short of extraordinary over the last 12 months, with performance evident right across the price spectrum and, certainly for Corum, at the top end of the market in particular.

"The restrictions placed upon our lives has caused many people to change their home-life priorities; a push for greater square footage and better access to green space have become key motivating factors, whilst excellent interest rates on mortgages and a slash to LBTT has made the prospect of upgrading your home become a very attractive and enticing one indeed."

"Due to Covid, people have been considering their future living environments"

Dr John Boyle, Director of Research & Strategy at Rettie & Co.

"I think the average price rise is due to a number of factors. With the loss of the Spring market, there was a big upswing in demand when the market re-opened that largely carried through to the end of the calendar year. This pushed up prices.

"Although there was also an upsurge in transactions, transactions overall in 2020 are still likely to be down around 20% plus. This added to price pressures for the properties that were available.

READ MORE: Biggest annual jump recorded north of the border

"Due to Covid, people have been considering their future living environments and there has been a surge of interest in larger properties, with gardens, etc. The greater weighting of larger product being sold has also increased av prices overall."

"The price rise is notable but remains checked by affordability and lending considerations. This is not the boom that we had in the early noughties when prices were going up 10-15% a year at a time of rising transactions."

"We expect supply constraints to lift prices in particularly desirable hotspots"

Faisal Choudhry, Savills Director of Scottish Researchand Residential Research.

"As far as the high growth in the official UK House Price Index Scottish monthly house price for November is concerned, according to the data on their website the high growth appears to have been led by Glasgow, Ayrshire and the Borders, albeit from a low base.

"What we have seen is a rise in transactional activity as the pandemic has boosted demand for larger homes with gardens and space to work in both town and country locations. Consequently, the number of number of agreed sales in Scotland between July and December was 38% higher compared to July-December 2019, according to data provider TwentyCi.

"The Scotland market has relied heavily on pragmatism on the part of buyers and sellers, suggesting that despite robust levels of demand, the price sensitivity we have seen for most of 2020 will continue to be a factor in 2021.

READ MORE: House prices in Scotland change in 2020​

"That said, we expect supply constraints to lift prices in particularly desirable hotspots, with good quality and appropriately priced properties continuing to receive competitive bids.

"Looking ahead, the economic effects of the pandemic are likely to be more keenly felt in 2021. Yet an underlying commitment to move will remain strong and further lockdown restrictions could provide some urgency for those looking to upsize. Confidence is also likely to be boosted as the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccines progresses."

"There is no denying that Scotland’s property market has exceeded almost all expectations."

Alan Cumming, National Estate Agency Director at Aberdein Considine.

“As with other indicators in the housing market, which typically fluctuate from month to month, it is important not to put too much weight on one month’s set of house price data.

“That said, there is no denying that Scotland’s property market has exceeded almost all expectations throughout autumn and the early winter months.

“It is noticeable that many of the areas with the largest percentage increases are rural, reflecting the growing popularity of homes in the countryside, which has been well-documented since Covid-19 hit.

“The current lockdown will challenge sales during what would normally be one of the busiest home-moving periods of the year. However, with virtual valuations, virtual viewings and online mortgage appointments, we’re well placed to keep the market moving.”