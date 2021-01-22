Donald Trump's impeachment trial is to begin next week, Senate Marjority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced.

It comes after Republicans argued for the process to be delayed.

However, Democrats have confirmed the impeachment article, charging the former President with inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol, will be sent to the Senate on Monday - triggering the impeachment trial process.

He said: "Make no mistake, a trial will be held in the United States Senate, and there will be a vote whether to convict the president."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell yesterday proposed that the start of the trial be delayed until February, to allow time for Trump's legal team to prepare and file preliminary statements.

We have three essential items on our plate:



Confirming President Biden’s cabinet and key officials.



Providing desperately needed COVID relief.



The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.



The Senate must—and will—do all three. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 22, 2021

He said: "At this time of strong political passions, Senate Republicans believe it is absolutely imperative that we do not allow a half-baked process to short-circuit the due process that former President Trump deserves or damage the Senate or the presidency."

Trump has hired prominent South Carolina attorney Butch Bowers, who worked for the Justice Department during President George W. Bush’s administration.

The House impeached Trump on January 13, charging him with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol a week earlier.

Five people died as a result of the disorder at the Capitol, including a police officer who had been struck by a fire extinguisher.

Trump addressed the crowd of supporters near the White House where he once again insisted that there had been widespread election fraud, and told supporters "we will never concede."

He also urged protestors to go to the Capitol building, where protestors clashed with police and broke through police lines around an hour later.

At the end of his speech, a group of around two dozen people swarmed the US Capitol building, where US Congress was officially counting the electoral college votes of the election.

Now, it is up to the Senate to decide whether or not to convict him.