Health bosses are asking people in two postcode areas to get tested for coronavirus after a surge in cases - regardless of whether they are currently experiencing symptoms.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has called on everyone living in postcode areas DG13 and DG14 to get a test, after the Langhold and Canonbie area saw a worrying spike in cases.

Health officials say that all health and social care staff who live and work in this area are also being encouraged to be tested over the next four days via these arrangements, with appointments made in advance.

READ MORE: Dumfries and Galloway drop in cases 'not enough'

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership Chief Officer Julie White said: “We’re still continuing to identify a large number of new Covid-19 cases across the region through our ongoing testing arrangements.

“However, we’re currently seeing a particular concentration of cases in the Langholm and Canonbie areas.

“Although we have routine testing in the area, arrangements have been made to secure additional testing to run in the DG13 and DG14 postcode areas from Saturday January 23 until Tuesday January 26.

“Please note that in this instance we are encouraging all residents in these postcode areas to come forward to be tested over these four days – in the hope that we can we can identify live cases and help halt the spread.

“Testing of a population in general has not been undertaken before within Dumfries and Galloway, and this process and its outcomes will be closely monitored.

READ MORE: NHS Dumfries and Galloway boss paints 'grim picture' as region sees cases surge

“It should be noted that mass population testing in this way is only possible in this instance because of the very focused nature of these cases, within a focused area with a relatively small population – and the extra testing capacity has been secured on a limited basis for this very specific purpose.”

Cases of Covid-19 had dropped within Dumfries and Galloway – but not far enough and not quickly enough, according to health officials.

In the week ending January 17, there was a total of 432 new positive cases identified in the region, down from 561 the previous week.

But it has been warned that hospitals are still under "huge strain" from new admissions.

The testing unit will be based at Kilngreen Car Park in Langholm, DG13 0JN, from 11 am to 4 pm between January 23 and January 26.

Tests at the Mobile Testing Unit will be by prior appointment only, and these can be made from 9.30 am the day of the test by visiting https://www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test

Those not currently experiencing symptoms, are asked to mark they have been directed to receive a test when arranging an appointment.