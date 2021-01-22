Heavy snowfall over the past few days has raised the risk of avalanches in Scotland’s hills.
With the Met Office issuing yellow warnings for snow and ice across most of the UK this weekend, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service have put out warnings.
With the potential for further #snow and #ice in places this #weekend, find out where snow is forecast ... pic.twitter.com/LN5ORVrqD2— Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2021
In areas such as the Northern and Southern Cairngorms, Torridon and Lochaber the SAIS have issued avalanches as a ‘considerable hazard’, meaning avalanches could occur, in some locations possibly on a larger scale.
The SAIS have already recorded 38 avalanches in the last month, 4 of those in the last 48 hours.
Cairngorms outdoor training centre, Glenmore Lodge, have urged those tackling the weather to plan ahead carefully.
Reports of avalanches as far South as the Pentlands. #ThinkWINTER #beavalancheaware and if you are one of the lucky ones to have access to snowy hills, get planning carefully before heading out this weekend with @coordinatorsais . Download the SAIS Avalanche app. pic.twitter.com/ML3g7J12pW— Glenmore Lodge (@glenmorelodge) January 22, 2021
The SAIS have resources on their website to provide assistance to those who will be walking the hills. They can be found at: http://beaware.sais.gov.uk/\
Avalanche forecast maps can be found at: https://www.sais.gov.uk/
