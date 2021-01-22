A NEW set of hard-hitting adverts warning people to stay home as part of a change of tack in the bid to ensure people obey lockdown rules are set to be released.

With close-ups of frontline medical practitioners and Covid-19 patients’ faces, the advert will ask: “Can you look them in the eyes and tell them you’re helping by staying at home?”

It comes after the UK on Wednesday reported a daily record number of deaths from the virus, with a further 1820 people dying within 28 days of testing positive.

A further 1401 people were declared dead today using the same criteria, taking the total death toll to 95,981 since the pandemic started in the UK.

The television advert will air on ITV and Channel 4 this evening and further advertising will run across radio, online and across social media from Saturday evening, the UK Government said.

A shift in tone from previous adverts will see footage and remarks broadcast from patients who have coronavirus, as well as the NHS staff who are looking after them at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

The UK Government said that someone is currently admitted to hospital every 30 seconds with the virus, and a quarter of those are under the age of 55.

There are currently more than 38,000 beds taken up in England by Covid patients. There are 2053 people in hospital with the virus in Scotland.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: “The impact of the current wave is still putting significant pressure on hospitals across the country and many patients are very sick.

“Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all continue to play our part in protecting the NHS and saving lives.”