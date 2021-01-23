Scots have been told to prepare for snow and ice this weekend.

A yellow warning for wintry weather has been issued for parts of Glasgow, Ayrshire and the Highlands, which forecasters say will lead to travel disruption.

Affected areas could see icy patches and scattered snow showers from now until 11am on Sunday, when the frosty forecast is set to lessen up slightly.

Forecasters at the Met Office predict around 2-4cm of snow could accumulate at low levels, with up to 10cm in higher areas.

A spokesman said: "Scattered sleet and snow showers will continue throughout the day and overnight into Sunday.

"This will lead to possible lying snow accumulations of 2-4cm at low levels and 5-10cm in higher spots.

"Icy patches are also likely to form overnight."

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire