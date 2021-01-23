Scots have been told to prepare for snow and ice this weekend.
A yellow warning for wintry weather has been issued for parts of Glasgow, Ayrshire and the Highlands, which forecasters say will lead to travel disruption.
Affected areas could see icy patches and scattered snow showers from now until 11am on Sunday, when the frosty forecast is set to lessen up slightly.
Forecasters at the Met Office predict around 2-4cm of snow could accumulate at low levels, with up to 10cm in higher areas.
A spokesman said: "Scattered sleet and snow showers will continue throughout the day and overnight into Sunday.
"This will lead to possible lying snow accumulations of 2-4cm at low levels and 5-10cm in higher spots.
"Icy patches are also likely to form overnight."
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
