A further 76 people have died from Covid-19 in Scotland.

Daily figures released by the Scottish Government revealed the death toll has been pushed to 5,704.

In the last 24 hours, 1,307 people have tested positive for the virus, marking 9.3% of those newly tested.

So far, 380,667 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 5,188 have received their second dose.

As of midnight last night, 2,085 people are in hospital with recently confirmed COVID-19, with 159 in intensive care.

 