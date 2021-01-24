Swathes of the country woke up to snow and ice this morning, with thick snow persisting in parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for most of the West of Scotland.

Forecasters say the wintry conditions, warned to last from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday may cause travel disruption and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The wintry showers are expected to stretch across western Scotland and the Northern Isles, but are expected to turn increasingly to rain at low levels during the early hours of Monday - allowing icy patches to form.

Meanwhile, on Scotland's hills and mountains, showers will remain as snow.

According to the Met Office, a few centimetres of snow are possible on hills above 200 metres, and perhaps over the Shetland mainland for a time this evening.

Northern Grampian will be dry for most of the night but a few showers are likely late in the night.

It comes as Scots are enjoying the 'Narnia'-like conditions, with sledging, snowmen and wintry walks. 

Regions and local authorities affected:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Grampian

Aberdeenshire

Moray

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

Orkney & Shetland

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire