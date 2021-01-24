Swathes of the country woke up to snow and ice this morning, with thick snow persisting in parts of Scotland.
The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for most of the West of Scotland.
Forecasters say the wintry conditions, warned to last from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday may cause travel disruption and injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) January 24, 2021
Snow and Ice across western and northern Scotland
Sunday 1800 - Monday 1100
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/TXi5FlgRLF
The wintry showers are expected to stretch across western Scotland and the Northern Isles, but are expected to turn increasingly to rain at low levels during the early hours of Monday - allowing icy patches to form.
Meanwhile, on Scotland's hills and mountains, showers will remain as snow.
According to the Met Office, a few centimetres of snow are possible on hills above 200 metres, and perhaps over the Shetland mainland for a time this evening.
Narnia in Inverness this month #uksnow #snow #Snowuk #Scotland pic.twitter.com/CjNxtugHow— Inverness Outlanders (@InverOutlanders) January 24, 2021
Northern Grampian will be dry for most of the night but a few showers are likely late in the night.
It comes as Scots are enjoying the 'Narnia'-like conditions, with sledging, snowmen and wintry walks.
Regions and local authorities affected:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Grampian
Aberdeenshire
Moray
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
Orkney & Shetland
Orkney Islands
Shetland Islands
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
East Dunbartonshire
East Renfrewshire
Glasgow
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.