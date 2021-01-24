More than 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

Latest figures show that 1,195 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with a further one death recorded.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland has now reached 172,201.

2,011 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, and 157 people were in intensive care.

There were 19,339 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, and 7.4% of these were positive.

​​​​​​Since the start of the outbreak, 5,705 people have died who have tested positive as of January 23, and 7,448 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to January 17.

According to the latest data, 38% of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths were in care homes, 55% were in hospitals and 6% were at home or non-institutional settings (as of January 17).

It comes after 404,038 people in Scotland have now received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 5,383 have received their second dose.

Asked about the coronavirus vaccine roll-out on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show, Nicola Sturgeon said: “We took a deliberate decision in line with JCVI advice to focus initially on vaccinating older residents of care homes.”

She continued: “I heard Matt Hancock on the programme earlier say that about three quarters of care home residents in England had been vaccinated, in Scotland that figure right now is 95% of care home residents.”

The First Minister said this approach was more “resource intensive” and Scotland was now “rapidly catching up” on vaccinating over-80s in the community.

She added: “We’re all working to the same targets, overall I think we will see that we all are making good progress through this vaccination programme.”

Asked about supplies of the vaccine going to GPs in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon said issues were “smoothing out and starting to be resolved”.

She told The Andrew Marr Show: “We have had the rate limitation of the number of packs coming into Scotland which has limited supply to GPs.

“On this question of whether there is a more bureaucratic system in Scotland, I don’t think that’s the case.

“Although we will always look to see what we can do to simplify that.”