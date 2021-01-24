Robert Gordon University has committed to providing additional support to estranged students.

The Aberdeen university has signed the Stand Alone Pledge, which will assist students who do not have support of a family network.

RGU will offer all estranged students a wide range of support services, including guaranteed 365-day accommodation in student halls, access to their counselling service, cognitive behavioural therapy programmes, and student-led support groups.

They will also provide tailored access and outreach opportunities, along with personalised support for estranged students.

Estranged students are those who apply for college ot university without the support of family.

In 2018/19, the Students Awards Agency Scotland (SAAS) assessed around 150 students as estranged.

The pledge was launched by Stand Alone, an organisation that supports institutions to implement measures ot help estarnged students access and thrive in higher education.

RGU's signature means that Abertay University, Glasgow School of Art and Scotland's Rural College are the only higher education institutions not to have signed up to the pledge.

RGU Principal, Professor Steve Olivier, said: “As part of the University’s commitment to widening access to education, we have signed the Stand Alone Pledge to support students who are in the difficult position of being estranged from their parents.

“Accessibility and inclusivity are at the core of what we do here at RGU and by signing up to this pledge, we are committing ourselves to the support of students who find themselves in these challenging circumstances.”