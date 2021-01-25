IT was one of the heart-warming responses to lockdown when businesses and communities came together to vulnerable people on their doorstep.

One of the success stories of fighting the pandemic together was Perthshire-based Feldy-Roo which along with an army of local volunteers supplied thousands of meals to residents in Aberfeldy who were in need of support.

They have managed to lead a Christmas toy drive and when it was announced the country was heading for a second national lockdown, Feldy-Roo rolled up their sleeves and responded once more to supply meals.

Volunteers from Feldy-Roo were among the first to bottle and label the limited edition whisky. Picture by Iain Struthers.

Volunteers were invited to bottle the limited editions

It started life as a way of using surplus food when the Fountain Bar was among thousands of pubs and restaurants forced to close their door.

Owner Gavin Price, who received an MBE in last year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his part in the project, and his staff began cooking a few meals with left over food and Feldy-Roo grew from there.

Among one of the first local businesses to offer help was Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery who supported Feldy-Roo with the distillery production team regularly providing essential PPE and hand sanitiser to volunteers.

Now the distillery has gone even further and have recognised the role Feldy-Roo has played in the community by creating a special edition whisky with some of the first bottles being given to volunteers as a thank you.

Proud moment as limited edition Feldy-Roo whisky is bottled

Mr Price MBE said: “We have received from our local business community has been nothing short of fantastic. One of these businesses, Dewar's Aberfeldy Distillery

have consistently been at the forefront of this.

During the first lock down Dewar’s were so supportive, with the production team regularly providing us with essential PPE equipment and sanitiser. Meanwhile the Visitor Centre supplied the occasional treats for our residents. On quite a few occasions, miniatures of the fabulous Aberfeldy Single Malt were provided to our residents to accompany their Feldy-Roo meals.”

However, Feldy-Roo couldn’t quite believe it when they heard about their latest offer to highlight and recognise what they have achieved.

“This time, they have gone above and beyond,” added Mr Price who is also the manager of SPFL Scottish League Two side Elgin City . “We were contacted us a couple of weeks ago saying that he had arranged to bottle a 20 year old Aberfeldy Single Malt specifically made for the Feldy-Roo project. Fantastic, we thought, a bottle of Aberfeldy Feldy-Roo Single malt - that would be real collector’s item. Little did we realise that was not all, they have set aside a full cask of 20 year old single malt to be poured with the Feldy-Roo label shown in the pictures. Roughly 150 bottles will be poured and bottled this week. A one time only opportunity for whisky lovers and a lasting memento for a project that has brought a community together.”

There was more to come as the distillery owners have also generously offered to donate a proportion of the profits back to the Feldy-Roo project. It is a wonderful gesture and on behalf of all the Feldy-Roo team we’d like to thank them for the incredible boost.”

There is also a chance for whisky lovers to purchase a bottle, although a third of the bottles have already been reserved by Feldy-Roo volunteers, there should be around 100 more on offer, retailing at £120 per bottle. Fittingly they will go on sale on Monday to mark Burns Night.

Finishing touches as Feldy-Roo whisky is labelled

And on Friday volunteers were able to get involved at the distillery. All their volunteers’ names were put in a hat and the first 12 drawn out got to pour the first few bottles in order.

Jonno Wilson, visitor operations manager of Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery, which is part of the Barcardi group, expects the remaining bottles to sell fast.

Mr Wilson said: “As a family-owned company, doing the right thing by our local communities is in the Bacardi DNA. From donating money to the struggling bar industry to producing hand sanitiser for local healthcare workers, we’re always on the look-out for ways to support the people who live and work in the area surrounding our beautiful Dewar’s Aberfeldy distillery. As incredibly tough times continue, we’re proud to have found our own special way to support the inspiring Feldy-Roo initiative with these limited edition Aberfeldy bottles.”

While the distillery’s visitor centre was closed during last year’s lockdown they were able to welcome people back with social distancing measures in place. They also developed their web shop and held virtual tastings which allowed them to reach larger audiences of whisky fans from further afield.

Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery is one of five Bacardi-owned distilleries across Scotland – Aberfeldy, Royal Brackla, Craigellachie, Aultmore and Macduff. Alongside its sister distilleries and Glasgow operations centre, Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery produced more than 15,000 litres of hand sanitiser last year, which was donated to frontline workers including the Scottish Ambulance Association, Scottish Fire and Rescue, and local care homes, hospitals and medical centres.

To find out how more about how to purchase a Feldy-Roo bottle go to https://www.facebook.com/FeldyRoo