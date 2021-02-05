THERE was a time in the 1990s when ABC was the in-thing, and I'm not talking about learning the alphabet, folks. ABC was a yuppie shorthand for ‘anything but chardonnay’ which was coined in response to the growing volume of same old-same old chardonnays coming out of the New World.
In fairness, the tight buggers using the term should just have opened their wallets a bit because it was also linked heavily to the three for a tenner promotions that were popular in many national chains at the time. When volume is your main measure of value, take what's being offered and what was being offered was fruity, boring chardonnay.
I rarely hear complaints about chardonnay these days, and it's no surprise because winemakers the world over have really mastered the grape – the talking point these days is oaked or unoaked. It’s the wine world equivalent of the whisky lovers who ponder whether to peat or not to peat.
For me, and let's face it, I'm the one who has to drink all the stuff to write this drivel for you, chablis aside the unoaked ones are fine for a barbecue, but the real quality and complexity of the grape is brought about in the oaked versions. Chardonnay takes to oak in much the same way as tempranillo and it totally transforms the style, colour and depth.
Yeah, you want a bit of fruit but there's no white wine experience to beat the buttered toast of a decent Burgundy and thankfully that's the way many of the top end chardonnays in the New World are rolling these days.
Arboleda Chardonnay, Chile
I had to re-check the label because I could have sworn this was a really decent Burgundy and the winemaker should take that as a compliment indeed. It's got a gentle but enticing floral nose and a soft, almost creamy palate with hints of refreshing acidity on the finish. Top notch.
Corney & Barrow £16.95
Honeycomb Chardonnay, Journeys End, South Africa
One of the freshest tasting chardonnays I've tasted in years, with tropical fruits and lemons adding to a lovely toasty oak finish.
Marks & Spencer £8.50
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment