RESIDENTS of a tiny hamlet near Loch Lomond are being “virtually imprisoned” in their own homes due to fears of catching Covid-19 from tourists flouting lockdown rules.

The shoreside settlement of Aldochlay, just south of Luss, is a popular stop-off for kayakers and swimmers, even in the midst of strict guidelines forbidding non-essential travel.

Two weeks ago, on Thursday, January 7, a man from Airdrie was issued with a fixed penalty after allegedly travelling around 50 miles to park at Aldochlay before going kayaking in the loch.

The 25-year-old was also charged with breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions, and although police say they are continuing to engage with people out and about in Helensburgh and Lomond to ensure the latest legislation is being adhered to, locals are still concerned about the prevailing incidents.

One homeowner, who has lived in the hamlet for more than a decade, said more outsiders had been contravening the restrictions to visit the area.

He said: “Since Boxing Day we have been experiencing gatherings of kayakers, swimmers, people playing loud music and people parking on pavements to do the toilet.

“Most of the residents at Aldochlay and Aldochlay Bay are shielding and are being prevented from any freedoms afforded us by the Scottish Government.

“I personally have been virtually imprisoned by the actions of these people for fear of catching Covid-19 and not surviving it.

“It’s a terrible thing to live in fear.”

Helensburgh’s Police Scotland area inspector Roddy MacNeill said his officers will “utilise enforcement powers when required”, however there have been “high levels of compliance overall”.

However, the Aldochlay resident said he and his neighbours, who are mostly elderly and vulnerable, regularly experience anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We are constantly being disturbed by swimmers and kayakers and paddle borders in the small hours of morning and late at night.

“It usually starts about 5am up until maybe 2am the following day, it’s almost 24 hours, especially in summer.

“We have to put up with the noise of people unloading and loading vehicles, and compressors going to blow up inflatable watercraft.

“It’s not only that - the place and driveway are used as a toilet by all and you can only imagine what it’s like when it’s warm. And after all that we get camper vans parking overnight which is very disturbing at all hours then they empty their septic tanks at the lay-by.

“All the neighbours are scared now, including myself.

“People have become a lot more aggressive and confrontational towards residents, doing things like staring, deliberately blocking entrances and exits, throwing empty alcohol bottles and beer cans over our hedge into the garden - and it’s not teenagers, it seems to be the 30-50-year-olds that are the worst.

“They also park on the pavement obstructing both traffic and pedestrians, and with the restrictions put in place at Luss for parking we are now getting people coming to Aldochlay and spending their time here.

“It’s only a small place with only four households who are basically all shielding.”

