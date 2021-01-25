Three people are injured, one in critical condition, after a car hit a tree near Southwick.
A 20-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital.
Two 17-year-olds - a man and a woman - are being treated for minor injuries.
The single vehicle crash involved a grey Vauxhall Corsa on the A710 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road - where it struck a tree at about 9pm on Sunday.
Emergency services attended and all three occupants of the car were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
The road was closed for several hours as officers examined the scene.
Now an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the crash, and anyone with information has been asked to come forward to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3354 of Sunday, 24 January, 2021.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.