An online service has been developed by researchers at the University of Edinburgh and community partners to improve support for homeless people.

The app and website, called Street Support Edinburgh, offers information about providers of meals, drop-in services, food banks and accommodation with the aim of providing support and resources to vulnerable people.

Fiona Cuthill, director of the centre for Homelessness and Inclusion Health at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Street support Edinburgh is a great opportunity for the University of Edinburgh to build on our existing community networks and to work together to help to reduce homelessness in our city.”

This year has given charities, such as Simon Community Scotland, the time to rethink how they deliver their services.

Lorraine McGrath, the chief executive of the homelessness charity, said: “Lockdown created the opportunity for organisations in Edinburgh to come together and almost eradicate rough sleeping in the city.

"It has shown us what we can achieve by collaborating, being creative and keeping people at the heart of what we do.”

The Street Support Edinburgh app, which is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play, has been praised by Colin Beck, chair of the Edinburgh Health and Social Care Partnership at Edinburgh council.

He said: “I welcome this innovative way of providing information, which will help people connect. Knowing how and where to get help and support is a crucial component of feeling included.”