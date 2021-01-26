A cargo plane en route to Iceland has been forced to land at a Scots airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.
The Bluebird Nordic aircraft from Dublin to Reykjavik, with flight number BO6810, sounded the alarm while flying south of the Faroe Islands.
It left Dublin airport at 6.45am on Tuesday, but the Boeing 737-4B3 turned back shortly after takeoff.
After declaring the Squawk 7700 signal, it was diverted to the north of Scotland and landed at Aberdeen airport.
An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.
The aircraft is part of a fleet of five cargo planes which are based in Reykjavik. They operate scheduled cargo services to and from Iceland to Europe.
This particular aircraft, the BBD6810, operates Monday to Friday from Dublin to Iceland.
Bluebird and Aberdeen airport have been approached for comment.
