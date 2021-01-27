Holocaust Memorial Day is today, January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration camp complex. It is a day for communities, groups, organisations to come together to learn from the past, for a better future.
The UK Holocaust Memorial Day 2021 ceremony will be streamed online at 7pm tonight. Please click on this website to register your interest and receive your link in advance of the ceremony. The ceremony will run from 7-8pm.
https://www.hmd.org.uk/uk-holocaust-memorial-day-2021-ceremony/
At 8pm, get ready to Light the Darkness with us. Households across the UK will be lighting candles and safely putting them in their windows to:
- Remember those who were murdered for who they were
- Stand against prejudice and hatred today
At 8.05pm, share with the nation. Upload a photo of your candle on social media, using the hashtags #HolocaustMemorialDay #LightTheDarkness
Last year, for Holocaust Memorial Day 2020 there were more than 17,500 activities around the country with more than 1,600 activities taking place in Scotland. Whilst this year it is harder to gather together in person, there are some great virtual events planned in Scotland and here are a few examples:
Edinburgh Napier University Students Association are holding a presentation about the Ten Stages of Genocide to encourage young people to be the light in the darkness by taking a stand against prejudice.
Edinburgh Interfaith Association are holding a lecture by Holocaust survivor and author Inge Auerbacher.
A three-way conversation between Trinity Academy, George Watsons College and the Agahozo Shalom School in Rwanda and together visiting online the Auschwitz education centre and the Shanghai Jewish refugee centre as they attempt to learn what we can do to prevent genocides happening again.
