A yellow weather warning has been issued for much of Scotland, with forecasters warning of snow over the next 24 hours.
The warning, which is in place today forecasts snow for much of Scotland with the yellow Met Office warning covering parts of Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Highlands and Eilean Siar, the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Parts of Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire are also covered in the warning.
You watch the latest forecast for Scotland below.
The weather warning reads: "A spell of hill snow will develop during Tuesday late morning and afternoon. Over northern England and southern Scotland, snow will initially fall down to approximately 200-300 m before gradually becoming confined to areas above 400 m during course of the afternoon.
"Here, accumulations will be mainly above 300 m where 2-5 cm snow is likely for some and above 400 m 5-8 cm is possible in a few places.
"Further north, hill snow will be more prolonged and 2-5 snow cm is likely above 200 m and in some places 5-10 cm is possible above 400 m, most likely over the southern Grampian Mountains."
