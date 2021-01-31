Susie McCabe’s Comedy Cellar

Every Saturday night throughout February and until March 13 get your ticket and join Susie McCabe alongside a host of Scotland’s best comedy acts, all from the comfort of your own home. Next Saturday sees acts like Tom Stade, Ross Leslie, Jay Lafferty, and DJ Hip Replacement all showcasing their talents.

February 6 from 8.30pm. Tickets from £10

Online event: https://immersive-tv.ticketspice.com/immersive-tv-presents-susie-mccabes-comedy-cellar-6-week-session

STREETRAVE

If music is more your scene join the Streetrave crew for their second lockdown livestream. Once again the stream is raising funds for charity, this time it’s the Lanarkshire-based St Andrews hospice, a charity close to the hearts of the STreetrave team. There's a wide line up of acts to perform directly to you in your home

February 6 Free but donations welcome

Online event: https://www.facebook.com/events/846670119503261

Present Futures Digital 2021

Learn something new this lockdown with this festival organised by Glasgow’s Centre for Contemporary Arts. Presenting a collection of short films, immersive audio, online discussion and workshops the festival explores all sorts of questions about the interactions between humans and artificial agencies.

February 5-7. Tickets from £4

Online event: https://www.cca-glasgow.com/programme/present-futures-digital-2021

Manipulate Festival - Today I Bake

This instalment of the online edition of the Manipulate Festival comes from Lotus Stone, an emergent theatre production company. Today I Bake is an exploration of themes sourced from Grimm’s Rumplestilskin – the slightly darker version of the well-known fairytale.

February 3 from 8pm. Day Pass from £7

Online event: https://www.manipulatefestival.org/whatson/today-i-bake/

Manipulate Festival - The End of TV

Another event from the Manipulate Festival is The End of TV, a show set in a post-industrial Rust Belt city in the 1990s. Told through a collection of original 70s R&B-inspired pop songs, this show explores the quest to find meaning amongst the increasingly constant barrage of commercial images and advertising white-noise.

February 5 from 7.30pm. Day Pass from £7

Online event: https://www.manipulatefestival.org/whatson/the-end-of-tv/

Charlotte Cohen