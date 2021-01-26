A nine-year-old pedestrian has suffered serious injuries in a crash in Falkirk.
Officers were called to Drysdale Avenue at around 5.40pm on Monday following reports of the incident.
It saw the boy suffer serious - but not life-threatening - injuries in a crash with a car.
He was taken to hospital and the road was closed until around 10pm while investigations took place.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 5.40pm on Monday officers were called to the Drysdale Avenue area of Falkirk following a report of a crash involving a car and a nine-year-old pedestrian.
"The boy was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
"The road was closed until around 10pm, as an investigation took place."
