After 18 years without a Michelin Starred restaurant, Glasgow is now back on the culinary map of excellence. City eaterie Cail Bruich was awarded a Michelin star through Scottish chef Lorna McNee who has brought the accolade home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role.
Among other Scottish restaurants holding Michelin stars is Kitchin, in Leith run by Tom and Michaela Kitchin and Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, which is the only place in Scotland with two stars. Glenagles-famed chef Fairlie died in 2019 at the age of 55 after a battle with cancer.
Read more: Glasgow restaurant awarded Michelin star as accolade returns to city for first time in 18 years
Here is where you can eat Michelin starred food in Scotland:
1 Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Perthshire Two Michelin Stars
2 Cail Bruich, Glasgow
3 The Cellar Inn, Anstruther, Fife
4 Condita, Edinburgh
5 The Isle of Eriska, Eriska, Argyll and Bute
6 Kitchin, Leith
7 Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
8 Martin Wishart, Leith
9 Number One, Edinburgh
10 The Peat Inn, Peat Inn, near St Andrews
