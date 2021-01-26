NHS Lanarkshire is to restrict maternity visiting rules in response to a 'variable response' to mask wearing and hand hygiene rules.

From today, birth partners will only be permitted to attend the first ante-natal appointment and the 20-week gestation scans at University Hospital Wishaw and the visiting policy has also been changed.

Partners will be allocated a three hour slot for visiting in both the antenatal and postnatal wards.

The board said it had taken the 'difficult decision' in response to an increase in community prevalence of the virus, rising rates in the maternity population and breaches of hand hygiene and mask safety precautions.

The health board said there would be no restrictions for birthing partners being present during labour but added that there would be other times when they would be encouraged not to attend hospital and said the change in policy would be reviewed in four weeks.

Cheryl Clark, chief midwife for NHS Lanarkshire, said: “We have made a very difficult decision to minimise partner attendance.

“This is due to the number of people coming through our clinics in our hospitals, ultrasound department and communal areas. Also, unfortunately, due to the variable approach to adhering to facial covering and hand hygiene measures.

“For these reasons, effective immediately, partners can only attend the booking scan and scan at 20 weeks gestation.

“In terms of our inpatient services – including our labour ward, triage, antenatal and postnatal wards – we have had to alter the time of essential visiting for birthing partners.

"Each birthing partner will be allocated a three hour slot of visiting in both the antenatal and postnatal ward.”

For women who need to attend triage, the midwife will give advice on bringing a birthing partner. There will be some instances where we will ask you not to bring your partner with you and in other cases the birthing partner will be encouraged to attend.

Ms Clark added: “There will be no restriction to birthing partners being present when the woman is in labour. Birthing partners are encouraged to attend for the duration of the labour and for two hours post birth or until the woman has been transferred to the post natal ward.

“The team in postnatal will allocate a three hour slot for visiting. We recognise that every person has individual needs and may need an altered plan. All women can discuss their own circumstances with their community midwife or the senior charge midwife in the hospital.”

All Lanarkshire residents, including the maternity population, were being reminded to continue to ahere to government guidance to minimise the spread of the virus.

Ms Clarke said: "If the community midwife or a member of the maternity team visit your home, please clean surfaces before and after their visit.

“Follow the two metre social distance rule and please phone your midwife if you develop symptoms of Covid and book a test. While you are isolating, you must stay at home and rearrange your care. We will rearrange all your care at a time that is safe to do so.”