Scots are being invited to turn their eyes to the skies to celebrate all things astronomy and science with the Wigtown Festival Company's 'Big Bang' 2020 event.

After its cancellation in 2020 due to Covid-19 organisers made the decision to move the event online this year with more than 10 events lined up from the third and fourth of March.

“Turning our attention to the universe, offers perspective and even comfort," said director Adrian Turpin. “There's never been a better time to look up and enjoy the night sky.

“As well as offering diversion in the current crisis, we hope that Big Bang Week will introduce Galloway's unspoilt dark skies to a new audience and encourage them to visit when that's possible again.”

The participants of Big Bang Week include Dr Christina Mackaill, who is part of an international team developing an Advanced Life Support Guideline for Microgravity, she also founded Scotland's first space medicine society in 2016.

Brian Clegg, The best-selling science writer discusses his book What Do You Think You Are?: The Science of What Makes You You, following an extraordinary trail back from 21st-century humankind to our sub-atomic origins.

Nathan Case, one of the UK's leading experts on the Northern Lights guides us through their causes, where to see them and how you can contribute to our understanding of the ever-surprising aurora.

Joe Zuntz, A lecturer in astrophysics at the University of Edinburgh, based at the Royal Observatory, Dr Zuntz talks about how cosmologists are exploring the deeply strange Dark Sector.

The festival is also bringing back its free, online Wigtown Wednesday events fortnightly until the end of March.

They will include novelist Jenni Fagan and Katherine May, doctor turned writer Gavin Francis, former BBC journalist Gavin Esler and writer Samira Shackle's.

Further information can be found on their website or call 01988 403222.