What's the story?
Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland.
Tell me more.
The Line of Duty star is reconnecting with his roots as he explores the fascinating nooks and crannies of Ireland's rugged and wild coastline.
Mother of God!
Was that a Line of Duty reference? I'll let it slide. But it is a fun programme. The two-part series takes in film locations, remarkable engineering, culinary gems, historic landmarks and spellbinding scenery. Dunbar visits old haunts and ticks a few spots off his bucket list too.
Such as?
Dunbar's journey, covering more than 600 miles, begins at Mizen Head in County Cork, Ireland's most south-westerly point.
Later, he fulfils a lifelong ambition by making the treacherous sea crossing to the Skellig Islands, where Star Wars Episode VII was filmed, and visits the ruins of an ancient monastery. Dunbar also takes a trip to the Aran Islands, home to the Dun Aonghasa fort.
Now we're sucking diesel.
Was that another Line of Duty reference? You're beginning to sound like a Ted Hastings superfan.
Anything else, fella?
On the Donegal coast, Dunbar catches up with one of the founding fathers of Irish surfing and then heads to County Sligo on the trail of the great poet WB Yeats.
READ MORE: Sharon Small on why her hometown in Fife keeps calling her back
When can I watch?
Adrian Dunbar's Coastal Ireland, Channel 5, Thursday, 8pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.