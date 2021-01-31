What is it?

A budget streaming media player with plenty of features.

Good points?

Upgraded hardware components and a new user interface provides significant improvements over the last Amazon Fire TV Stick incarnation with a less is more approach to screen real estate.

The clickable elements are larger and easier to distinguish between buttons. A quick preview allows you to see a synopsis of content without having to provide an additional and unnecessary click.

All popular content services are present including Netflix, Disney+, iPlayer, ITV Hub and Amazon Prime. Voice controls have been made more adaptive meaning there is less need to repeat phrases or questions, but with a Scottish accent such perils are never completely eliminated.

Asking Alexa to change the channel or initiate a search is much faster and more enjoyable than having to use the remote control, although this too has been given a drastic and needed upgrade.

You have the option to set up six user profiles which is a must for larger households, especially if there are significant age gaps or differing tastes in viewing habits.

Bad points?

Some older TV models require the stick to have additional external power to work. The device is also lacking an ethernet port so, if you do not have access to WiFi in the location of the TV, you will have to purchase an adapter for Internet access.

Best for ...

Those who have dispensed with traditional TV subscriptions and prefer the flexibility of streaming media.

Avoid if ...

You have a newer smart TV as it likely has most of the Fire TV Stick's content options minus some Alexa features.

Score: 8/10.

Amazon Fire TV Stick, £39.99 (amazon.co.uk)