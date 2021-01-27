MOUNTAIN hares in Scotland are to be given greater protection from March, it has been confirmed.

The move will make it illegal to intentionally kill, injure or take mountain hares at any time unless a licence is obtained.

A licence would previously have been required during the closed season, however this will now be the case throughout the whole year.

The new arrangement will be overseen by NatureScot, with licences issued only under certain circumstances, such as concerns for public health or protection of crops and timber.

Those found guilty of breaking the new laws could face a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, an unlimited fine, or both.

MSPs voted to protect mountain hares last year following an amendment to the Animals and Wildlife Bill by Green MSP Alison Johnstone.

Scottish Greens environment spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: "This iconic native species has been indiscriminately killed on Scotland’s grouse moors, even though it is at risk.

"These protections come as a direct result of the tireless work of my colleague and species champion Alison Johnstone, who forced the government to act.

"Scotland is in a nature emergency, with one in nine species at threat.

"That’s why we will need to continue to hold the Scottish Government’s feet to the fire on this.

"NatureScot cannot hand out licences willy-nilly to kill mountain hares, like they have done with the supposedly protected beaver and other species.

"It’s long past time we brought an end to the destructive practice of grouse shooting and restored Scotland’s nature for future generations."

SNP natural environment minister Ben Macpherson said: "Protecting Scotland’s wild animals in their natural environment is a key priority for this Scottish Government.

"Mountain hares are an iconic Scottish species and it is right that we protect them."

Donald Fraser, NatureScot’s head of wildlife management said: "Mountain hares – our only native hare – are an important and valued species in the Scottish hills.

"This increased protection will help ensure healthy populations of mountain hares can be found and enjoyed in the mountains, while giving some recourse when there is a need to prevent damage being caused to saplings or sensitive habitats.

"We are also working with several partner organisations to continue to improve our understanding of mountain hare populations across Scotland, along with other work to support their conservation status."