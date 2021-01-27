Nicola Sturgeon has said she is "truly sorry" for any mistakes the Scottish Government has made over the course of the pandemic.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 92 deaths of coronavirus patients and 1,330 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 5,888.

Speaking at the Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 6.2%, down from 9% on Tuesday, when 1,049 new cases were recorded.

There are 2,016 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, up six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 145 are in intensive care, a fall of four in the same period.

Ms Sturgeon added that 462,092 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The First Minister also pointed to the latest figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

A total of 7,902 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the NRS.

The figures show 448 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between January 18 and 24, up 75 on the previous week.

READ MORE: Covid testing megalab construction stopped in Scotland over questions of 'long-term demand'

Of these, the majority were in hospital at 294, with 111 in care homes, 35 at home or in a non-institutional setting and eight in other institutions.

North Lanarkshire recorded the highest number of deaths at 48, followed by Glasgow City at 43 and Fife at 33.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

READ MORE: Scots expert explains 'legacy of poor decisions' in Government's handling of pandemic

Speaking at today's coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said the number of deaths make her "think very hard" about what she could have done to lower that figure, conceding not all their decisions have succeeded.

"Yesterday, the death toll across the UK as a whole passed 100,000", Ms Sturgeon said.

"Those numbers should make anyone in a position of authority - and I know they certainly make me - think very hard about what more we could have done and what lessons we can continue to learn.

"I know that I and everyone in my Government have tried every day to do everything we possibly can, but I don't think any of us, reflecting on numbers like these, can conclude that we have always succeeded.

"If any mistakes we have made, firstly I take responsibility for that, and I am and I always will be truly sorry for any mistakes we have made."

A moment of silence for those who lost their lives to Covid-19 followed.